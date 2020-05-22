The Derby Public Library is scheduled to reopen to patrons beginning June 1. Patrons visiting the building are encouraged to wear masks, practice safe social distancing, avoid gathering in groups and keep visits to the library as brief as possible.
Participants in the summer reading program will track progress on the Beanstack website or app rather than using paper logs this year. Although the building will be open to patrons, library pro-grams will continue to be virtual. Summer reading performances, story times, yoga and other programs will continue on Facebook Live.
Transfers of items between KanShare libraries will continue and interlibrary loan services are expected to resume June 1. However, delays are to be expected in receiving items from other locations.
Library community services including passport application processing, notary, fax, copy and printing will also resume when the library building opens.
Computer use will be limited to one hour per patron per day, and fewer computers will be availa-ble for patron use to ensure proper social distancing.
A rigorous cleaning schedule is in place for all high-touch areas of the library. Self-checkout sta-tions have been relocated, and protective shielding has been placed at the circulation and youth services desks.
The Early Literacy area will be closed until further notice. In addition, seating areas have been limited throughout the library. Use of study rooms, the Frank Fanning Conference Room and the Community Room will be guided by state or local limitations on mass gatherings.
The library will continue to operate on reduced hours. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Any changes in operating hours will be posted on the library’s website, www.DerbyLibrary.com, and social media.
If patron are uncomfortable coming to the library, digital services are always available. E-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more can be found using Libby and Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RB Digital.
Once the Derby Public Library is able to resume some level of service to the public, patrons are asked to assist in those efforts by not coming to the library if ill, washing their hands before and after handling materials, and practicing safe social distancing.