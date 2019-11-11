The Derby Public Library is currently displaying a diverse array of original art from various mediums.
Artists’ work on display in the Gathering Space Gallery include watercolor, oils, pastels, photography, drawing and mixed media.
Aside from the range of media in the show, the art also covers a variety of art styles such as abstract, realist, traditional and contemporary. Viewers may find it difficult to choose a favorite work in the show, thanks to the artists’ many interpretations of nature, landscapes, still life and more.
Just a few of the works that await viewers are a painting and print inspired by Roman poet Lucretius, art inspired by trips to Pompeii and Barcelona and a watercolor featuring the Derby Depot.
The Gallery XII artist cooperative, the longest running cooperative of its type in Kansas, gives its members the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work. Member artists are also responsible for assisting with duties at the gallery and many of the artists are involved in other art activities in the community, including teaching.
An opening reception honoring the artists will be held 6:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the Gathering Space Gallery. Many of the artists will be in attendance. Light refreshments will be served.
Works from the show are available for purchase. Any questions regarding the exhibit or purchase of art can be directed to Tami English at the Derby Public Library at 316-788-0760 or tami@derbylibrary.com.