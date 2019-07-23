The Friends of the Derby Public Library will host its annual book sale this week.
A variety of books will be on sale, mostly from private donations and used books that the library no longer needs.
The first installment of the book sale will be exclusively for members of Friends of the Library. It will go from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26.
The second and third installment of the book sale will be open to the public. They will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
All installments will be held at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd.
Money raised by the book sale will benefit library programs. Last year, the sale raised around $2,000.
Anyone wanting to donate books to the sale can drop them off at the library during regular business hours: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A nonprofit organization, the Friends work to promote library services and support the expansion of the library. Annual individual memberships cost $10 and lifetime individual memberships cost $100.