Visitors to the Derby Public Library can learn more about the principles of space travel as Mad Science returns as part of the summer reading series of programs.
Readers will explore “A Universe of Stories,” as Mad Science makes space travel fun and emphasizing the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing during NASA’s Apollo 11 mission.
The program offers a hands-on, interactive science experience that is entertaining and educational.
Shows will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, in the Community Room at the library and is recommended for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
All shows are free and open to the public and no registration is required. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.