Library manager English has a passion for art

Along with books, there’s another subject that brings a smile to Tami English’s face: experiencing a vibrant arts scene here.
English is office manager at the Derby Public Library and also serves as chairperson of the Derby Arts Council, which is part of the library’s mission.
She is its only paid employee and undertakes the logistics of scheduling and collecting art, displaying it, ensuring its safety and taking it down. Last year, there were 13 shows, so it takes a significant amount of time.
While there was an arts council before the library building opened in 2009, the new group has been much more active and in a growth mode.
A plan was formulated in 2009 to bring art to life to Derby and, with its growth, library space is now booked into 2024.
One of the advantages of the library is the amount of display room it has.
“There are not too many places with this space, even in Wichita,” English said.
The council hoped to share art from the local community when it started, but had no idea how many artists were here.
“We knew Wichita had a community of artists and they were easy to find via Final Fridays, but how would we get them to come to Derby?” she asked.
It was a matter of getting the ball rolling and letting it be known that Derby was interested in art, so the council started art shows four times a year – and it grew from there.
Word of mouth, creating spaces and receptions, were keys to success, she said.
Through that, and time, it now has a wait list for two hanging spaces.
No display fee is a help to artists
Growth has also come from the birth of new arts groups, such as the Derby Photo Club, which has displayed its members’ work.
The library also has a steady flow of foot traffic, some specifically to see the shows, but much of it library patrons.
Another factor making the library popular, English said, is no display fees.
There is a 15 percent commission on any pieces they sell, but even that is modest compared to commercial galleries, she said.
The main venue on the library’s east side, the Gathering Space Gallery, can hold 50 to 70 pieces, but sometimes a show has much more as in the case of the school art shows, which can have 200 pieces. In that case, they can be spread throughout the library.
While walls hold traditional art work, a display case houses 3D pieces, which need more protection.
There is another display area called the High Wall Gallery on the library’s west side that allows for smaller shows of 15 to 18 pieces. That’s especially helpful for solo shows, English said.
While art is subjective, of course, and not everyone likes the same work, it “all has meaning to someone,” she said.
Currently, most of the council’s efforts involve visual art, but there have been discussions of supporting other art forms including performances in the library’s proposed outdoor area.
There have been efforts to help with Children’s Theatre and Ballet Wichita, and the council is part of the popular Art in the Park activity in April.
English and Library Director Eric Gustafson appoint seven members of the council. The two also serve as members for the body, which meets four times a year.
Artists of all levels are welcomed
The council reviews images provided for show requests and works to vary the shows by medium.
The content itself is fairly open, although there are a few rules, including no nudity or profanity – as it’s a family oriented space – but the Council is not in the business of censoring art, she said.
However, if council members believe the quality isn’t worthy of the main gallery, it will likely direct the pieces to the High Wall Gallery.
English likes to keep art on the walls.
Usually, there’s only a few days between shows and never more than a week.
If the walls are bare, she likes to put up a sign stating that “this is your world without art.”
While sharing art with the community is vital to the council’s mission, it also wants to have artists sharing their works and ideas with other artists as that’s a way to “provide inspiration and opportunities to continue to create and grow,” she said.
“Those opportunities to try a hand at something new and speaking with artists who offer helpful tips have produced a new wave of artists,” she said.
English also stresses that people other than professional artists are welcome to display their works.
“We have shown works from people who started painting by watching YouTube or taking an art class at the DRC,” she said.
Due to the success of past shows and development within the local arts scene, in 2023 the council is planning an event that will be exclusive to Derby artists.
“It’s an exciting thing to be a part of,” she said.