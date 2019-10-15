An extension of the Derby Public Library is up and running at the Oaklawn Activity Center after a soft opening in September.
The project was born as a way to provide kids in Oaklawn with better access to literature. It represents a collaboration between the Derby library, OAC and the Derby Recreation Commission.
Trisha Swindle, a former paraprofessional at Cooper Elementary that helped inspire the project, said all kids should have access to reading.
“[Working at Cooper] really brought it home how difficult it was for some families to use the Derby library due to transportation challenges,” Swindle said. “Access should not be the thing keeping kids from reading.”
Before the little library was set up at the OAC’s computer lab, families had to travel about 15 minutes to Wichita or Derby libraries to check out books.
The library currently has about 1,000 books on shelves, including materials for youth and adults, as well as a Spanish-language selection.
As of the DRC Board’s meeting Oct. 8, DRC Director of IT Rob McDonald said 20 people have signed up for a library card at the OAC extension. Over 100 books had been checked out by that date.
“That has been really exciting for us to see that type of response already,” McDonald said. “It seems like it’s working out extremely well.”
The extension utilizes a self check-out system. Staff at the OAC have been trained to monitor the branch, as well as help customers sign up for library cards and request titles from the library that are not at the extension.
Users have access to a searchable library database via a kiosk in the room. In order to ensure users have access to all available materials, library staff will make deliveries to the OAC branch about three times a week.
McDonald said the OAC will likely host a larger, grand opening for the library extension at a later date.