The Derby Public Library is turning 65 this April, and to celebrate it will be hosting a citywide puzzle scavenger hunt throughout the entirety of the month that is open to all residents.
A total of 20 puzzle pieces are scattered across the Derby city limits, with each piece hidden at a location of significance to the library’s history. All but two pieces will be outdoors, with the pieces located inside to be clearly indicated.
“We've never done a scavenger hunt before and thought it be something fun and different,” Public Support Services Coordinator Kristy Norman said. “This will get people searching throughout the community and help them learn a little bit about the library's history and our relationships with different community organizations.
Clues for the puzzle scavenger hunt will be posted daily Monday through Friday on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages beginning April 3. Once the puzzle is complete, it will form a mural about the library. The mural was created by local artist Stephanie Bayliff.
The puzzle scavenger hunt is open to families, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult to claim a small prize that will be awarded for each piece found. Once a piece has been returned to the library, that individual will be entered into a grand prize drawing for two tickets to the Derby Historical Museum’s Horses, Hats and Roses event on May 6 and a gift card from the Derby Recreation Commission granting a season pass to Rock River Rapids.
Once a piece has been found, individuals are asked to take a selfie with the puzzle piece and upload it to the library’s Facebook page.
Employees of the Derby Public Library and their families are not eligible for the contest. Additionally, anyone who damages, destroys or trespasses on public or private property will be disqualified from the contest. Seekers must obey opening and closing hours for the public parks and local businesses.
All puzzle pieces must be returned to the library by April 30 to be eligible for the grand prize drawing, which will be held May 1.
While the scavenger hunt is the big celebratory event, in conjunction with its birthday and National Library Week (April 23-29) the Derby Public Library will hold an amnesty month in April. Patrons can stop in at the front desk or drive-thru and have their overdue fines waived on their accounts. If they have any overdue items, they can drop them off and staff will waive the fines (excluding damaged or lost items).