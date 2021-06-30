As we approach the Fourth of July holiday that marks our nation’s continued independence, we look forward to celebrating those freedoms with you, whom we’ve sworn to protect and defend. Over this upcoming holiday weekend, we’ll see you from the Independence Day Parade on Saturday and the Independence Day Celebration and fireworks Sunday at High Park.
We want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Mark Staats for his article in last week’s Derby Informer. We are humbled by his positive message, considering McConnell Air Force Base “great neighbors.”
Sharing a border with Derby has many benefits. The supportive businesses and residences help our Airmen feel appreciated and at home. This supportive relationship is Derby’s contribution to our missions. Additionally, many of our military children attend Derby schools and are able to experience the small town feel that several may have never experienced before.
“Derby is one of the most military-friendly cities I’ve ever been to,” said Col. Jason Knobbe, 184th Wing Commander. “Whenever I’m there and I’m in uniform, people always stop and say ‘thank you for your service.’ We, in the 184th Wing, feel very fortunate to be neighbors with the people of Derby.”
“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met who were transferred to McConnell and found their home in Derby. They came here because they had to; they stayed here because they wanted to,” Knobbe said.
“The relationship between McConnell Air Force Base and Derby is close because we more or less share a border and, like Mayor Randy White says, we go to Derby for both the amenities AND the small town feel,” said Col. Richard Tanner, the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s outgoing commander.
“I agree with Col. Knobbe and Col. Tanner,” said Col. Phil Heseltine, 931st Air Refueling Wing Commander. “When I retired from Active Duty, my family and I decided to stay here in Derby and serve with the Air Force Reserves of the 931st. Although we didn’t have any immediate family here, the city of Derby made us feel like we were home.”
On behalf of the men and women in uniform, the civilians, and families of team McConnell, we want to thank our neighboring community for your continued support and appreciation that makes us proud to live here and proud to serve.
ANDREA E. MORRIS, MAJ, USAF
CHIEF, PUBLIC AFFAIRS, 931ST AIR REFUELING WING
McConnell AFB