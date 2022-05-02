The city of Derby is taking a proactive approach to ensuring residents have access to relevant health and wellness information by hosting the Let’s DiaBeat This! Health and Wellness Expo May 17.
After two years of cancellations, the event’s organizers are ready to put on a productive and accessible expo.
“We're super excited to bring it back to Derby this year,” Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams said. “The reason for the event really is to prevent diabetes. We want people to know about all different kinds of health aspects to keep them away from diabetes. We don't want people to get diabetes.”
The event is possible thanks to a grant provided by United Healthcare that was awarded to the Derby Recreation Center to provide the expo and other health-related events.
“It started off through a grant from United Healthcare,” Williams said. “It was a competitive grant that the Derby Health Collaborative went after. The idea was Let's DiaBeat This, and part of that is the expo, but the other part of that is offering several diabetes education programs in the community. So the expo is kind of the kickoff.”
The Derby Health Collaborative is a group of organizations in Derby and USD 260 that aims to improve the health and well-being of the residents in the USD 260 community. Some of its goals include avoiding tobacco and nicotine use, exercising, eating healthy, and getting regular medical care. The expo is reflective of those goals and is intended to offer Derby residents the chance to learn about a number of health-related things from fitness to cooking and offer wellness checks.
“I think we're right at 30 vendors,” Williams said. “People can go visit these vendor booths and learn about the services involved. We also have blood screenings, lipid screenings, cholesterol, blood fat screenings, and an A1C test. That's all free of charge. We also will have blood pressure and glucose checks.”
One of the cornerstones of the event is its Speaker Cafe, where attendees will be able to hear professionals give 20-30 minute TED-style talks.
“The speakers really get to the point pretty quickly,” Williams said.
Among the speakers is Dr. Delane Vaughn, a board-certified family medicine doctor who runs a life coach practice to help women reverse type two diabetes and obesity, through lifestyle changes and other natural means.
The Let’s DiaBeat This! Health and Wellness Expo will take place May 17 at the Pavillion at the Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby from 2-7 p.m. with a pre-expo lunch taking place at 12:30. Speakers include Dr. Delane Vaughn, Janea Trapp, Kristin Loyd, Joseph Samaniego, and Cierra Rhodes.
Let’s DiaBeat This! is a free event open to anyone, but there is a $15 cost to attend the pre-expo luncheon and registration is required. Registration can be completed online at www.derbyrec.com or by calling 316-788-3781.