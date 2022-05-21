After a two-year hiatus, the Derby Health Collaborative brought back the Let's DiaBeat This Health and Wellness Expo to the community on May 17, held at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
With 30 vendors and a number of speakers taking part, the event helped address a number of the collaborative's goals – including exercising, eating and routine medical care – with diabetes prevention at its core.
Cooking demos, exercise classes and a number of medical checks were among the ways attendees could interact at the expo, with the relaunched event drawing a healthy crowd in 2022.