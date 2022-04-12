The Derby Health Collaborative will once again host its Let’s DiaBeat This health and wellness expo, with the event set to take place from 2 to 7 p.m. May 17 at The Venue in Madison Avenue Central Park. The event will feature free health screenings, cooking demos and more.
Additionally, there will be a special luncheon featuring guest speaker Delane Vaughn, MD, leading up to the expo at 12:30 p.m. in The Pavillion at Madison Avenue Central Park. Cost to attend is $15 and registration is open to the first 50 who sign up.
Complete registration by calling Debbie Williams at 788-3781 or online at derbyrec.com.