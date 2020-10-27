Derby and area residents will be forgiven for thinking they were in some costume contest gone awry, as the week leading up to Halloween brought forth a winter wonderland – a scene more fit for Christmas than the fall holiday.
Nonetheless, winter weather arrived on Monday and forced the cancellation of school throughout USD 260 (both in person and remote) thanks to snowfall and slick travel conditions. Additionally, the snowfall and ensuing slick roads forced Waste Connections to amend its trash and recycling routes – pushing collection for Oct. 26 back to Nov. 2.
The National Weather Service of Wichita reported the city recorded the highest measurable snowfall this early in the season with the most recent storm.
Even so, city of Derby personnel were ready and working to keep the roads as manageable as possible for local commuters.
“It’s not a surprise. We monitor the weather,” said Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza. “We follow what’s happening there and try to respond with the right mix of products to make sure that we do have safe and passable roads.”
Mendoza noted employees were out on Sunday night brining the streets to help make sure the snow and ice that did accumulate would melt just as quickly. After that, the plows were out on Monday to clear the resulting slush from the roads, with the full fleet of eight plows in use. Primary arterial routes are plowed first followed by secondary routes, with Mendoza noting a map of those routes is available on the city’s website.
At the end of each year, the Public Works department starts stockpiling materials for the next winter season – with little issue doing so in recent years. When the big storms hit the East Coast is when Derby’s supplies may be impacted. Even with the October snowfall, Mendoza said the department remains in good shape for the following winter season.
“The earlier you begin, the more product you use throughout the year, that’s for sure, [but] we haven’t had a problem with supplies for quite a while,” Mendoza said. “We keep enough product on hand at any given time to deal with three storms on average.”
Hosting yearly training and completing regular equipment maintenance also help keep Derby staff prepared for winter storms, allowing city crews to stay on top of clearing the roads – which Mendoza said personnel will continue to do through the potentially extended winter season. To help out, he noted residents can drive slower, keep their distance and let the clearing crews do their job.