The American Legion Family Post 408 will be putting on annual Memorial Day services at from 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 30 at Derby’s Hillcrest Cemetery (10102 E. 95th St. S.). Guest Speaker for the services will be American Legion Department of Kansas Vice-Commander Jeremy Ehart.
In addition, the Legion is organizing a Taps Across America event on Memorial Day. Buglers Jeff Lilley and John Noonan are scheduled to play from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at Garrett Park (1100 E. Chet Smith) as part of the national initiative.