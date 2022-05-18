MemorialDay2_color.jpg

The playing of “Taps” was part of a shortened 2020 Memorial Day ceremony put on by American Legion Post 408 at Hillcrest Cemetery.

 

The American Legion Family Post 408 will be putting on annual Memorial Day services at from 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 30 at Derby’s Hillcrest Cemetery (10102 E. 95th St. S.). Guest Speaker for the services will be American Legion Department of Kansas Vice-Commander Jeremy Ehart.

In addition, the Legion is organizing a Taps Across America event on Memorial Day. Buglers Jeff Lilley and John Noonan are scheduled to play from 3 to 3:30 p.m. at Garrett Park (1100 E. Chet Smith) as part of the national initiative.

