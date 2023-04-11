In its history, the Derby-Haysville American Legion organization never had a building to call its own – until a couple of years ago.
Back at the tail end of 2020, the restructured American Legion Family Post 408 (including all branches of the Legion) purchased Derby Public Schools’ former administrative building at 120 E. Washington. A flagpole dedication ceremony was then held at the Legion’s new headquarters in January 2021 – with a complete overhaul of the building starting shortly thereafter.
Now, all the Legion’s hard work is about to pay off, as the organization is getting set for a grand opening of the renovated Derby building sometime this spring (with a target goal of April 22).
Legion leadership estimated a total of 10,000 volunteer hours were put into the building renovation project over the span of two years, a major part of its success.
“For us, we’re not experts, but we are people that try very hard – along with everything else we have going on,” said Post 408 Public Relations Officer Mike Saindon. “We didn’t slow down on any of that.”
“When you put military people together, they get in there and they just jump on it. They can fix it,” added Legion member Terry Gowen. “We’re all equal here, we’re all family and it goes toward a common goal.”
New look
Around 90% of the volunteer hours (not counting contract work) went into building renovations, according to Saindon, with certain challenges along the way adding to that.
For starters, the Legion stripped down the building to the bare bones – getting rid of nearly 30 offices that the former administrative center held. Additionally, given the building’s age, some changes had to be made to initial architectural plans to make things fit.
Of course, like so many others during this timeframe, the Legion also had to deal with rising costs through the duration of the project.
“When we started this project, we had the money we believed to do it all, and then COVID hit. Materials quadrupled. ADA requirements really drove quite a bit of money for us,” Saindon said. “We’ve hit some snags that we weren’t counting on. It probably drove us in the neighborhood of $200,000 we weren’t counting on.”
As initially estimated, the Legion believed it had everything it needed to cover the renovation project in savings and through an anonymous $125,000 donation (which helped pay for the building). To help complete the necessary work, the organization did also have to take out a $100,000 loan to assist with renovations. Leadership noted partner organizations on the project have also helped keep things moving.
Not all updates were bad news. As the Legion volunteers began to work on the main meeting room (originally part of a Methodist church in the 1960s), they thought the would have to install a new ceiling. Working toward that, they tore through not one but two ceilings – only to reveal a completed ceiling above and more natural light.
On top of the main meeting room, the building will also feature a banquet hall, kitchen, canteen and several smaller meeting rooms.
Team effort
During tear down, Saindon noted there were roughly 45-50 volunteers helping with the project during any given weekend, with 10-25 estimated volunteers during the renovation portion.
Gowen was one of those, before an injury sidelined him later in the project. Before that though, he said he was putting in 15 to 16 hours some weekends.
“We had people doing major projects and I was kind of the guy off to the side doing all the catch-up projects,” Gowen said. “I painted every room in this place. I worked on the floors; I put all the ceramic tile down.”
Additionally, when not working both Saindon and Gowen noted several Post 408 members were scouting out equipment for the building – specifically the kitchen. Many members bought and donated items through consignment auctions, with the dishwasher the only brand new piece of equipment in that room (also donated).
That mentality of working for the greater good is part of what has made the project so successful – with all entities buying in – and something Post 408 leadership hopes pays off for Derby as a whole.
“Many, many legions will fail and have failed in Kansas and across the United States because they’re the Legion, they’re the [American Legion] Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion and the [Legion] Riders, and they work against each other,” Saindon said. “When we sat down and we moved out, we said here’s what we’re going to do: we’re going to be a family. Now, we’re going to fight like families, and we do, but when we’re all done and we walk away it’s for the betterment of the organization. We all have that same sensibility and we have instilled that in all the members.”
“We want to make this work for the Legion, but also for the city and for the people here in Haysville and Derby,” Gowen added.
Prior to moving into its new headquarters, starting in 2007 the Legion met in the VFW building just up the street from its new home. Before that, set meeting designations were just agreed upon ahead of time, so the new building is truly the Legion’s first official home.
Given that history, the renovation project meant a lot to Post 408 and its members, which has shown in the work.
“We built it like if we were building our own homes,” Saindon said. “If we’re going to live here, we want things to be done right.”
Open doors
Having that home base, the Legion hopes to be a gracious host and hold a number of events open to the public – whether through dinner fundraisers, Sunday Bingo nights (which the organization plans to bring back with the building’s grand opening) or a number of other community-oriented events Post 408 is currently scheduling.
Additionally, both the banquet hall and main meeting room will be available for the public to rent for weddings, reunions or any other number of special occasions.
Saindon noted the goal is to have a number of initiatives benefitting members as well, with the Legion looking to bring in Veterans Affairs to have them help check benefits on a regular basis.
Planned fundraisers will also help the Legion continue to grow the services offered in the building, with Saindon noting roof repairs will need to be addressed at some point while the organization is also looking to install a game room for kids (while also helping parents attend more meetings) – with an eye towards that added focus on the community youth.
“We’re looking at ways of how can we not only benefit the veterans, but the community. We’ve got to keep this veteran organization and community in lockstep because we can’t survive without the community,” Saindon said. “We need to teach them [kids] giving in their heart is the right thing because it does make you feel. It’s a morale thing, it’s a moral thing. That’s the message we want.”