In its history, the Derby-Haysville American Legion organization never had a building to call its own – until a couple of years ago.

Back at the tail end of 2020, the restructured American Legion Family Post 408 (including all branches of the Legion) purchased Derby Public Schools’ former administrative building at 120 E. Washington. A flagpole dedication ceremony was then held at the Legion’s new headquarters in January 2021 – with a complete overhaul of the building starting shortly thereafter. 

Plans for the renovated Legion building include making both the banquet hall and main meeting room (shown) available for rent.
The Legion plans to recognize all branches of the military and both current and former members in a number of ways at its new headquarters.
