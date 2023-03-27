During the American Legion Family Post 408 birthday celebration held recently, leadership from all Legion groups handed out top honors to post members. Pictured at the presentation are (left to right) Post 408 Commander Steve Tackett, Sons of the American Legion Member of the Year Mike Saindon, American Legion Auxiliary Members of the Year Lesley Eliasen, Patricia Kitterman and Rhonda Hundley, and Legionnaires of the Year Terry Gowen and Hugh Claire.
Legion members honored at annual celebration
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-