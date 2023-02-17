The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), in cooperation with the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, will host its annual Cadet Law Enforcement Academy from June 11-16 at the KHP training center in Salina. Lodging and food will be provided.
The academy is meant to help young Kansans gain knowledge about the training and responsibilities of law enforcement officers – specifically state troopers – in a hands-on environment. Cadets will learn about marching and inspections, emergency vehicle operation, basic firearms training and experience some aircraft operations.