The American Legion Family Post 408 will be holding a Burger Burn from 5 to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at its building located at 120 E. Washington in Derby. A meal of a cheeseburger and/or hot dog, chips and water will be offered for $6; a kids meal (served with a hot dog) will be available for $3. The meal is open to anyone.
In addition, the Legion will be raffling off a 1927 Chevrolet AA Capitol Four-door Landau Sedan at the end of the Burger Burn, as well as $1,000 and $100 prizes. Raffle tickets are available until 6:59 p.m. Nov. 11 for $40 (or $100 for three) and can be purchased at the Burger Burn. For more information, contact Bryan L. Page at Bpage@aaa.alliedgroup.com.