Derby Police Chief Robert Lee was recognized on Jan. 20 for 40 years of public service working in law enforcement. Lee started with the Wichita Police Department in 1981 before taking charge of Derby’s department in 2009. Lee (second from left) is pictured with members of his staff who helped honor him including, from left to right, Captain Kevin Jones, Deputy Chief Brandon Russell, Captain Karensa Schiffel and Captain Jimmy Queen.
Lee reaches milestone in law enforcement career
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
