Lee Retirement 1

One of Derby Police Chief Robert Lee’s final duties was riding in a patrol car and leading the 2023 Independence Day parade as grand marshal.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

During his college days, even working as a fence salesman, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee wasn’t on the fence about a career as a police officer – he wasn’t even anywhere near it. Lee admitted he wasn’t considering that type of work in any capacity until a chance sales call changed his trajectory. 

While Lee was selling a fence to former Wichita Police Department Lt. Charlie Franklin, he got the recruiting spiel. Then, a few months later Franklin reached about by phone to hook Lee even more and he was sold.

Lee Retirement 2

During a recent stop in town, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) congratulated Lee on his retirement after 42 years in law enforcement.
0
0
0
0
0