During his college days, even working as a fence salesman, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee wasn’t on the fence about a career as a police officer – he wasn’t even anywhere near it. Lee admitted he wasn’t considering that type of work in any capacity until a chance sales call changed his trajectory.
While Lee was selling a fence to former Wichita Police Department Lt. Charlie Franklin, he got the recruiting spiel. Then, a few months later Franklin reached about by phone to hook Lee even more and he was sold.
“The more I learned about, the more I thought about … ‘my goodness, what a great job that would be and what a way to make a difference in people’s lives.’ That’s what drew me to it,” Lee said.
Now, after 42 years in law enforcement – the last 14 as chief of Derby PD – Lee is calling it quits. He held on to serve as grand marshal in this year’s Independence Day parade before officially entering retirement on July 5.
Over the years, Lee has worked at almost every level in law enforcement – starting as a beat officer before being promoted to detective, captain, deputy chief and finally taking the position as police chief at Derby PD in 2009. He retired as deputy chief with Wichita PD (after 28 years) on a Thursday and took over in Derby the following Monday.
Mission accomplished
Starting in “the most fun job I ever had in policing” as a beat officer up to leading his own department in Derby, Lee said his primary goal has always been community safety.
While Wichita had a different dynamic and more violent crime, there were certainly issues faced over the years in Derby. Lee noted his role as chief was to equip his officers with the resources to do their jobs effectively while also trying to plan and think strategically about ways to keep crime from getting out of hand.
As population grows – which it has in Derby since Lee took over as chief – crime rates typically increase as well. “That’s normal,” as Lee put it, but Derby has managed to avoid that trend.
“We’ve actually done just the opposite. Population has increased and crime rate has decreased, so I’m very proud of that,” Lee said. “I give all the credit to beat officers out there doing the job and buying into the mission of this department.”
Lee admitted that when he joined Derby PD as police chief, the department was already in good shape, but he did have areas he wanted to emphasize.
Community policing was at the forefront of Lee’s early objectives, striving to build a partnership/relationship between the Derby police force and its citizens.
“I’ve always had the philosophy that citizens don’t work for us, we work for them, and I still have that philosophy today,” Lee said. “I will consider myself completely successful if the community realizes this is their police department, we work for them and their input is important. If I accomplished that, then I think we’ve been very successful.”
Once Lee started as police chief in Derby, he reached out to the local ministerial alliance, schools, business owners, etc., and opened his doors to the public to instill that community policing focus.
With citizens regularly meeting with Lee, filling out surveys and participating in public initiatives (like the recently reintroduced citizen’s police academy), the community buy-in is there.
Additionally, to set his officers up for further success, Lee started the wheels in motion to get Derby PD certified by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), with that goal recently realized. The process takes three years to complete and is “the gold standard” for policing, according to Lee.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s very much worth it,” Lee said. “It keeps us very much up to speed on where we need to be, keeps our policies fresh and keeps them current, addresses contemporary issues in policing, and it just puts us on a better footing to deliver professional law enforcement services.”
Derby PD is one of only 11 accredited departments (out of more than 300) in Kansas.
Time for change
With the department on solid footing with the staff in place, Lee said retirement was a pretty easy call – and 42 years is long enough.
“It’s time for someone else to take the reins,” Lee said. “I can honestly say that I’m absolutely convinced I’m leaving this department far better than what I found it, and I want the next chief to be able to say that, too … and I want the chief after them to say that.”
Lee said he informed Kathy Sexton, former city manager, about his transition plan over two years ago.
Noting organizations become better with an infusion of “new blood” and seeing his successor in place on staff (previous Deputy Chief Brandon Russell), the writing was on the wall.
Russell is receptive to learning to improve his own work and that of the collective department and has been open to the management philosophy Lee has worked to establish.
“He’s very much dedicated to this department, and I think he’s a good pick,” Lee said.
A fulfilling career
Being on call since the ‘80s, Lee admitted he is looking forward to his retirement to do some hunting, fishing, woodworking and spend time with grandkids. In fact, he said it was partly due to his grandkids he held off retirement – giving them one last chance to ride in the Derby Independence Day parade.
Through the years, Lee noted he made a lot of connections in the community starting in his time as a beat officer patrolling the Planeview neighborhood in southeast Wichita.
As a detective, he got the chance to solve some impactful cases, and before retiring from Wichita PD, he also served as deputy chief over investigations at the time of the BTK (Dennis Rader) killer’s arrest.
“I was very involved in the planning of his arrest. I’ll be the one that’ll say I had nothing to do with him being apprehended, but I had everything to do with the planning and execution of that arrest, which was really rewarding to see that case brought to a successful conclusion,” Lee said.
Since 2002, Lee has also served as a criminal justice instructor at Wichita State University – work he is proud of and something he will likely continue into retirement.
Closing out his career, Lee also received the Wichita Crime Commission’s Law Enforcement Professional of the Year award in 2023 – a “very prestigious” honor in his mind.
While he will miss the people – both coworkers and community members – Lee said he has no regrets about his four decades in law enforcement.
“I can honestly say if I had it to do all over again, I’d do it again.”