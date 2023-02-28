educ funds
As of Feb. 22, the Kansas Education Enrichment Program is now open to applications from qualifying parents/guardians of Kansas students. KEEP offers a $1,000 award per student to pay for various educational goods and services that promote learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities.

KEEP funds are available to use on a number educational activities/ items, such as learning camps, curriculum and educational materials, language classes, musical instruments/lessons, tutoring, etc.

