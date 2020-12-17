Robin Folkerts, Derby’s newest school board member, said she knew what she was getting into when she was appointed to the BOE in July. The pandemic had been raging for a few months at that point.
Still, nothing could have prepared her, or anyone, for the challenges that lay ahead.
“I did not expect to see the course that this pandemic has taken,” said Folkerts, a former educator.
In the spring, the district had to move all students online on short notice due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, board members approved a gating committee and a set of criteria that would determine whether or not schools would remain in person throughout the school year.
Just a few months later in November, the board responded when 80% of that committee determined all schools should move online again, or continue online in the case of secondary schools.
Board President Justin Kippenberger has been on the board for three years and has been president since January. He led a charge to overturn the gating committee’s decision and keep elementary schools in person, which ultimately failed.
Kippenberger said he has concerns that remote learning is not a one-size-fits-all solution. When the board voted on gating criteria this summer, Kippenberger suggested they remove the remote-only option entirely.
“I feel that dealing with this pandemic has been an ongoing learning process. I have spent a large majority of my time researching studies, analyzing data, talking to teachers and staff, and visiting with families on how things are going,” he said.
“One thing that I hear over and over from the community is remote learning is not working for them and their families.”
Several patrons spoke against the shift online at a BOE special meeting.
But Matthew Joyce, the longest-serving current board member, says he doesn’t think comments at the meeting provide the full picture. He said he’s received messages against remote learning but also messages from staffers in the district supporting the decision.
“There did seem to be a coordinated effort before the meeting, by a few individuals, to have the board override gating committee, data-driven facts with negative comments and threats, but we as a board must always be vigilant,” said Joyce, who voted to support the gating committee decision.
Those varying perspectives among board members strike at the heart of one of their greatest challenges: balancing community feedback with data and information from health experts. No major decision will make everyone happy.
At each gating committee meeting, members hear from staff members about the district’s current COVID-19 numbers: quarantines and cases among students and staff. They also hear from local doctors about the state of the virus.
At board meetings, patrons have an opportunity to address the board with their personal concerns and experiences.
Pamela Doyle, elected to the board in 2019, said moving schools fully online was “easily the most difficult decision” she’s faced this year, especially considering the hardship created for families.
Doyle ultimately voted to support the gating committee’s decision.
“I had to support what I consider the safest option, but it was a scenario where I was not going to feel good about the decision either way,” she said.
Doyle, too, said she’s received varied messages from the community.
“Prior to the special meeting to discuss the gating committee’s recommendation to go to remote learning for all grades, most of the emails I received were opposed to remote learning,” she said. “After the meeting, I received several emails from teachers and parents supporting the decision to go online and only one opposing the decision.”
With vaccines arriving in Kansas this month, the end of the pandemic appears to be in sight. But it could still be several months before things are back to business as usual.
Until then, the board still has at least one more tough decision to make: whether to keep secondary students online or return them to school buildings after New Year’s. The current gating committee decision lasts through Jan. 1.
After the BOE approved a changes to the district's gating criteria chart on Monday, it seems clear that elementary schools will not be fully online after the new year. But the question remains for Derby High School and the two middle schools.
The gating committee will meet again Dec. 30 to determine whether secondary schools will be online or in person for the following two weeks. The board has ultimate authority over implementing that decision or not.
Most board members, regardless of how they voted last time, told the Informer they’re at least cautiously optimistic about schools returning to in-person learning after the holidays.
Andy Watkins, board vice president and another board member who voted to keep elementary schools in person, said he feels schools can reopen without contributing significantly to community spread.
“While we certainly will continue to see cases at our schools, we have heard from our local physicians that they don’t see the virus spreading within schools, but rather from individuals interacting at other events or from their family members,” he said.
Doyle said she’s “hopeful” that students can return to buildings in January if the community complies with health regulations and the spread is under control.
“However, if we see another spike after the holidays, I would have to consider all information available at that time to determine the best course of action at that point."