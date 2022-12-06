tap water

As part of action taken by the school board last year, lead testing is now underway at USD 260 buildings.

Offered through a Kansas Department of Health and Environment program funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, the free testing was approved not because of any perceived issues but more as a proactive measure. At the time it was approved, Director of Operations Burke Jones noted – to his knowledge – the school district had not done any such testing before.

0
0
0
0
0