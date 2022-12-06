As part of action taken by the school board last year, lead testing is now underway at USD 260 buildings.
Offered through a Kansas Department of Health and Environment program funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, the free testing was approved not because of any perceived issues but more as a proactive measure. At the time it was approved, Director of Operations Burke Jones noted – to his knowledge – the school district had not done any such testing before.
“The health and safety of children and staff is of vital importance to us and we recently began testing drinking water to identify potential sources of lead in our plumbing system,” the district said in a release. “As we learned, manufacturers were allowed to put up to 8% lead in plumbing materials until 2014 and many schools, daycares and homes may have unknowingly purchased these materials.”
So far, results have come back from Swaney and Park Hill Elementary. A total of 91 fixtures were sampled at Park Hill, with 100% below the 15 ppb threshold set by the EPA as the regulatory action level for drinking water.
At Swaney, all except for two fixtures were below the standard EPA threshold for lead levels. Those found to be above the threshold were located in the media center workroom sink and a mop sink in a custodial supply closet. Water was immediately shutoff to protect the public health.
Higher lead levels, staff reported, typically come from corrosion on interior plumbing fixtures and not the water supply so the district is currently looking at a number of solutions to address the problem areas. Among the possible solutions are removing or capping the fixtures permanently, repealing or updating the fixture/plumbing material, installing a filter to remove lead, or installing automatic flushing devices to reduce lead.
Jones noted though that the issues typically stem from a few select areas. Staff has the kits to test and determine the cause of the problem and then identify a solution.
“It’s going to be a fairly simple repair on these because it comes from the faucet, the shutoff valve or the bubbler,” Jones said. “It’s an inexpensive fix for the most part just to get a new faucet and put it in the sink.”
While the testing services are free, the school district will foot the bill for remediation efforts – though the KDHE will work with district staff to determine the best remediation methods.
For the sinks at Swaney, Jones noted it should be a “pretty quick” fix once the final solution is identified. Staff will then retest after improvements to make sure the lead issue has been resolved.
So far, only Swaney and Park Hill have been tested, but Jones noted staff are working on one to three buildings each weekend and should have all district facilities tested by January.
“It’s a huge benefit really because it’s free other than our time,” Jones said.