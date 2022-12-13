As part of an effort facilitated through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Derby Public Schools continues to do lead testing at district buildings, with Derby Hills, El Paso, Oaklawn and Tanglewood Elementary the latest to receive results.
A total of 358 fixtures were tested between the four schools, with most coming in below the 15 ppb lead threshold set by the Environmental Protection Agency. All Oaklawn fixtures were without issues, while two outside fixtures at El Paso and one at Tanglewood were above 15ppb. At Derby Hills, four fixtures – an exterior hose faucet and sinks in the nurse’s office restroom, office workroom and room C1 – were also found to have issues.