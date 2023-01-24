Lead testing

The Derby school district identified 20 drinking water fixtures that contained lead levels above acceptable EPA standards.

 Joseph Thomas Photography

The results of the Water Lead Testing Program approved by the Derby Board of Education in December 2021 found that 20 fixtures at Derby High Scholl contained lead levels above the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulatory action level for drinking water of 15 ppb.

According to a news release from the district, the water supply to those fixtures was shut off while a decision is made on how to proceed and find the most effective and efficient solution. Possible solutions involve one or more of the following:

0
0
0
0
0