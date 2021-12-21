Marriage allows for the start of new traditions, and such is the case for Andrew and Jillian Lazzers. One in particular is drawing some attention this Christmas season, as the Lazzers’ self-proclaimed Snoopy House of Derby has garnered some fans with its entry in the city’s Holiday Lights contest.
A native Derbyite, Jillian grew up just a few blocks from the couple’s current home (563 S. Derby Ave.) on Riverview, where Christmas lights were not a part of her family’s holiday tradition. The one year they tried, the lights stayed on for a matter of seconds before a blowout wiped away their efforts to spread some Christmas cheer.
Jillian’s dreams of a Christmas lights display never went away, though, and were reignited when she and Andrew started dating in 2020. With the pandemic limiting date night options, touring light displays became one of the couple’s standbys. After seeing the entries in last year’s Holiday Lights contest, the Lazzers set plans in motion to be a part of the tour in 2021.
Through a stroke of fate, perhaps, the theme for the Lazzers’ display was basically picked for them.
Before moving to Derby once the couple was married in May, Andrew was living in an apartment in Wichita and wanted to decorate for Christmas while they were dating last year. Initially, he had intended to create a dachshund-themed tree (the breed they own), but while shopping for ornaments all Andrew could find was a bunch of Snoopy Christmas decor – a secondary option he was perfectly fine with.
“As a child, that was my favorite character growing up. I always loved watching Charlie Brown and I loved watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as a kid every year,” Andrew said.
Similarly, while looking for some outside decor, Andrew stumbled upon a Snoopy inflatable – setting the groundwork for the Snoopy House of Derby to take shape.
In 2020, the tree and Snoopy were the extent of the decorations. Having their own home this year, the Lazzers set out to expand their display – ordering inflatables online, creating a skating pond (a favorite of both) with a mix of rope lights and twinkle lights and even getting some assistance from the Griswold house of Rose Hill.
Visiting the notable house nearby, Jillian said the couple were sharing pictures of their display with owner Michael Russell Jr. when he offered up a Charlie Brown inflatable he kept in storage – since he had no more room in his own display.
On top of the outside display, the Snoopy theme continues with the Lazzers’ Christmas tree, while Andrew’s mother also made them a wreath that features a Snoopy figure from his childhood.
Neighbors and community members seem to be receptive to the Snoopy theme as well, with Jillian noting one of her favorite moments so far has been seeing one young girl enthusiastically singing along to “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” (as the display also features the music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas”).
“That right there is why we did this – to bring joy to kids and make them happy. That just takes the cake for me; it was so cute,” Jillian said.
Past 2021, the Lazzers said they intend for the display to keep growing – with the focus next year on adding more lights to the house. They would like to tie in some charity efforts in the future as well.
Eventually, the Snoopy-themed Christmas display is something the Lazzers hope to pass down to their children. For now, though, they are happy to share the light and a positive message with anyone who stops by.
“One of the reasons I love ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ is because it talks about the true meaning of Christmas being Jesus. I love that. That’s why I wanted the nativity in the center when we were setting up because that is the focus of Christmas,” Jillian said. “It’s just fun to be able to bring that joy, but also remembering that Jesus is our hope and that he
is what brings us light in our lives. For me, that’s what it’s about.”
For a full listing of all the houses participating in the Holiday Lights contest, visit derbyks.com/holidaylights.