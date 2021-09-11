Works by Derby couple Mark and Mary Pinnick Ward are on display through late October at the Derby Public Library.
The library’s latest exhibit, called “My Passion to Paint,” features 58 pieces by Mark from an array of mediums, including acrylics, watercolors, graphite and more. The display case holds an exhibit of embellished gourds, carved and painted by Mary.
Mark worked for over 35 years as a graphic designer, but describes himself as a traditional watercolorist who also creates in other mediums. He is inspired by historical events and photographs and brings them to life with new views to the present.
“I'm glad I made the decision to move to Derby not only for the hospitality of the community but to meet Mary and make it our home,” he said in an email to the Informer. “Mary is just starting to be recognized for her talents with her gourd art. What a perfect place to work on our creative passion for developing our art.”
Many of his works are paired with poetry or personal notes explaining Mark’s perspective. “Iron Horse” and “Derby Depot” are watercolors that meld the past with the present. “Busy Bee” will fascinate the viewer with the intricate rendering of the subject. “Equestrian Awards,” an acrylic painting in the Trompe l’oeil style, stimulates the question “What am I looking at?”
Retirement has brought other painting opportunities to Mark, who currently teaches art classes at the Hubbard Arts Center and Plein Air paint outs. He takes classes and workshops from other artists, and belongs to the Kansas Art Guild, growing his “Passion to Paint.”
Mary Ward has been creating art for 22 years and is excited to share the gourds she has transformed into sculptural expressions of beauty. One can hardly discern that a humble vegetable is the base for such intricate artistic expression.
Mary told the Informer she is self-taught with no formal or informal training.
“I am constantly striving to learn new techniques and ways to express my art,” she said. “Over the years I have professionally done wedding cakes and cake sculptures as well."
Mary expresses her love for color by using gourds as a “canvas.” The double exhibit will be on display through Oct. 26, 2021.
Mark and Mary will be honored at a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the library’s Gathering Space. Light refreshments will be served, and live music will enhance the free and open event.
Any patrons who are interested in purchasing art on display, or seeking more information regarding the art, can contact Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.
Both Mark and Mary expressed appreciation for Derby and the opportunity to share their crafts with the community.
“We love living here in Derby. It pretty much has everything you need,” Mary said. “The people, the organizations and the things that are done here to acknowledge their efforts. The love for art here in Derby shows. Derby offers so many opportunities to explore art and be inspired. We love it.”