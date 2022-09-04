The Derby Public Library and the Derby Arts Council invite the public to visit the Gathering Space gallery at the library to enjoy the latest exhibition of original art, “Creative Expressions,” provided by KayAnn Ausherman. A resident of Haven and self-taught mixed-media artist, Ausherman has shared her work with the Derby community, with the arts council actively seeking to feature her once again. Her latest exhibit will be on display through Oct. 2.
With a degree in anthropology and several career paths including graphic designer and CAD operator, Ausherman took some time off from her art to raise a family. Her interest in art resumed in 2013 when she brought new techniques to her skillset, using combinations of acrylic paints, ink and collage. These often include bits of paper from envelopes, stamps and magazines, and make her depiction of natural scenes and creatures that much more fascinating to observe. If viewers experience a sense of joy as they view her work, Ausherman feels her efforts have been rewarded.