Linda Voth Memoriam

Linda Voth’s passion for books and reading had an impact on many she worked with – whether at Derby Public Library or within Derby Public Schools.

 COURTESY

From her church to the schools (particularly Derby Hills Elementary) to her 30-plus years of work with the Derby Public Library, the recently deceased Linda Voth left behind a “legacy of kindness and compassion.”

Voth was Derby through and through, being a member of the community for her entire life. She had several passions – home decor, scrapbooking, sports fandoms, etc. – but, expectedly, reading may have been chief among those.

