From her church to the schools (particularly Derby Hills Elementary) to her 30-plus years of work with the Derby Public Library, the recently deceased Linda Voth left behind a “legacy of kindness and compassion.”
Voth was Derby through and through, being a member of the community for her entire life. She had several passions – home decor, scrapbooking, sports fandoms, etc. – but, expectedly, reading may have been chief among those.
In high school (DHS class of 1970), Voth worked at the library as a page – a book shelver, essentially – and then returned in 1990. Over the years, Voth ended up working at three of the library’s six different locations through its history (Derby Street, Mulberry Street and Walnut Grove), splitting time between the circulation and youth services departments – running the teen volunteer program over the summer for several years. Two of her volunteers even wound up working with her at the library during her tenure.
An avid reader herself, and fan of cozy mysteries especially, Voth also led the longest-running book club at the library – sharing that passion for reading wherever she could.
“Derby was home for Linda and the library was an extension of her living room,” said DPL Director Eric Gustafson. “I really hope that Linda is remembered for her dedication to the library and her promotion of reading. She loved meeting people at the library and enjoyed sharing her love of reading with others.”
On top of her work with the library, Voth was also a para for several years with USD 260 in, where else, the library at Derby Hills Elementary.
Voth also regularly attended the Derby Hill Elementary reunions set up by former administrator Dr. Lin Silvertooh. Both he and former coworker, current Derby North Middle School teacher Sherrie Rebel, recalled Voth spreading that passion for reading in the schools as well.
"She cared about students and worked to share her love of reading with those she encountered,” Rebel said.
Beyond the library and schools, Voth was also actively involved in her church and in organizing class reunions.
Voth was also quick to support local sports and businesses, while reading wasn’t the only passion she shared with the community.
“When she baked, she would bake extra and bring them in for the staff, which we loved,” said coworker Debbi Thomas, current DPL assistant director. “Linda made a comment about looking for new recipes. So, when a new cookbook came in a few of us would go through and mark pages we wanted her to try. We just wanted to help her out of course.”
Given her passion, Voth’s efforts clearly had an impact in the community, as attested to by USD 260 patron Kim Fuller. Fuller and her son, Brendan McLean, first met Voth through their church.
McLean was doing a report on Jacques Cousteau for schools and had trouble finding children’s books on him at the library. Voth encouraged McLean to write a letter requesting more resources.
McLean (now a reverend) wound up going on to work at the Derby Public Library in high school, with a passion for books instilled in him – all thanks to Voth.
“I would say that, for Linda, she’s always who I had in my head when I thought of a librarian. Every time I would go to any library in the world, I felt like Linda might be there,” McLean said. “As someone who loves reading, libraries, and what all they have to offer to us as human beings, I’ll miss Linda and the presence she had in a place I love dearly.”
Plans are in the works to establish some sort of display in Voth’s memory at the library.