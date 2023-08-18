Auditions for the Derby Recreation Commission’s Sing Off are scheduled to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 in The Cove at Hubbard Arts Center, with just a few spots remaining. Any interested contestants are encouraged to sign up at https://bit.ly/3KhKpbU. For those who can’t make it, digital auditions can be sent as mp3 files to ashlynn@derbyrec.com (along with personal info).
The top 10 finalists selected will perform in the annual competition, which will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park.