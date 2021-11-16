Previously discussed as part of a capital improvement request back in June, the Derby City Council ultimately approved a budget item for a new training facility for Derby Fire and Rescue when it passed its 2022 budget earlier this year.
The exact location remained in question, but that was cleared up recently, as the city council approved a purchase of land for the training facility at 801 N. Buckner (west of El Paso Animal Hospital) – the department’s preferred site – at its Nov. 9 meeting.
Cost for the land purchase totaled $111,600.72 ($0.70/square foot) for the vacant 3.66-acre property, with both land and construction costs budgeted through the Derby Difference Fund. Additionally, Deputy City Manager Kiel Mangus reported the Mulvane Fire Department has pledged to contribute $30,000 toward the training facility – given the benefit to mutual aid departments that work with Derby.
Other needs of the department were brought up while discussing the land purchase, with council member Rocky Cornejo asking about the three firefighter positions to be added in 2022 and the status of a grant to possibly cover those salary costs. City staff confirmed that grant was not received, which gave Cornejo hesitancy in approving the land purchase. Council member Tom Keil felt similarly.
“I would rather invest $111,000 in hiring firemen … [and] use a public works facility to try to get a training facility started,” Keil said. “I’d rather look at existing properties.”
Both pointed to the national standards the Derby Fire Department must meet and the need for those three firefighter positions. Staff clarified that even with the hire of three new firefighters, that would not bring the department up to standards, while noting that training is part of the standard as well.
Mangus said staff intends to come back to the council to evaluate the department’s staffing needs and how to approach that issue. Additionally, given that the firefighter positions would include recurring costs and land for the training facility is a one-time purchase, the budget items were not necessarily seen as interchangeable.
“We didn’t really see it as apples and apples. We see it as apples and oranges,” said City Manager Kathy Sexton.
Currently, Derby Fire and Rescue uses Wichita’s facility for training when able, but those opportunities have been limited. With its own facility, Derby and mutual aid partners would be able to use the live-burn training facility to work on ground and ladder operations, search and rescue drills, etc., more freely. It was pointed out the location (east of the train tracks within city limits) also would avoid staffing issues while training is ongoing.
Exploring usage of city property was discussed, but limited space was seen as a deterrent. The property on Buckner allows for growth and use by other city departments – like Public Works and Derby Police.
Responding to questions from the council, Mangus confirmed that the fire training facility on Buckner would create storage space for Public Works (improving access to snow fighting materials within city limits). Additionally, it would open up training possibilities for Derby Police.
“It’s not an immediate need, but police has some desire for future training … opening building space where they can do scenarios,” Mangus said. “This is something that they’re interested in in the future and this site provides more adequate space for that need.”
Long term, the fire training site was seen as a good choice, with the council approving the land purchase on a 6-2 vote (with Cornejo and Keil opposed) and authorizing Sexton to negotiate a written agreement. Purchase is subject to title requirements and additional inspections.