WICHITA – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is seeking submissions from creative students in eighth through 12th grades for its seventh annual Work Zone Awareness Week design contest. This contest is one of several awareness efforts held in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation for National Work Zone Awareness Week April 11-15. The week aims to raise awareness about fatality prevention while traveling through work zones.
Winners will receive a $200 gift card. Additionally, they will get their art published in VYPE Magazine, a high school sports magazine for south and north central Kansas, including the Wichita and Salina areas.
For full contest details or to enter, visit www.ksturnpike.com/contests. Submission deadline is March 27.