The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is seeking submissions from creative students grades eighth through 12th for its sixth annual Work Zone Awareness Week design contest.
The contest is one of several efforts in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) for National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 26-30. The week aims to raise awareness about preventing fatalities while traveling through work zones.
Teen students across Kansas are encouraged to participate. The winner will receive a $200 gift card and will have their work published in VYPE Magazine, a high school sports magazine for north and south central Kansas.
Submissions must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 11. For more information on the contest and to see past winners, visit www.ksturnpike.com/contests.