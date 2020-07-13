Youth taking cooking lessons as part of the Hubbard Arts Center’s summer programing may see a familiar face, as Angelika Koch – a member of USD 260’s food service department – is among the roster of instructors leading courses in The Kitchen.
Having had a table at the Let’s Diabeat This expo since its inception, Koch was introduced to Derby Recreation Commission Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams (the staff member in charge of The Kitchen). Taking one of Williams’ diabetes management classes, Koch came to know her better and the ideals that would help give birth to The Kitchen.
“She’d mentioned it’d be nice if we could teach people because lots of times in these classes people always ask ‘how do I cook a different way,’” Koch said.
When The Kitchen was set to open for classes, Williams recruited Koch as an instructor – an opportunity she took with no reservations given her history in the food service industry.
As a member of the USD 260 food service department (since 1999), Koch manages the cafeteria at Derby High School. Holding that position, she oversees all the food preparation at the school, which means she has to instruct the new employees.
Familiar with such a position already, Koch joined The Kitchen as an instructor in an effort to continue the mission of some of those programs through which she came to know Williams.
“Basically, what I want to teach is healthier eating,” Koch said. “You’d be surprised how many people don’t know what to do with fresh ingredients and that there’s so many things they think they need to get at restaurants they can very easily do at home.”
Growing up in Germany, Koch had a much different experience with restaurants than in America – with most of the kitchens she worked in being traditional rather than fast food. Her brother was an apprentice at a high-end restaurant in Germany and helped get her a job at the age of 15, beginning her long career in the food service industry.
Koch worked part-time at several restaurants as a teenager and even worked her way through Italy at the age of 17 – paying for her trip by taking jobs at restaurants and trattorias along the way, learning how to make fresh pasta and more.
Through that experience, the focus on healthy eating become ingrained in Koch (who noted there are a lot of salads on the menu in Mediterranean cuisine) – something she wants to bring to her lessons in The Kitchen.
“In Europe, you eat a lot more fresh foods than here,” Koch said. “Here it’s pre-prepped or comes out of a box, and fresh is always better.”
Courses Koch will be leading at The Kitchen range from classes on Mexican to Italian to German cuisine, teaching students of all ages. For a full listing, visit derbyrec.com.
While Koch is looking forward to teaching participants how to make traditional German dishes like red cabbage and spaetzle on July 17, she admitted she hopes to lead additional classes in the future focused even more on the basics – not necessarily on cooking – like a course on knife skills.
“A lot of people get hurt because they don’t know exactly what they’re doing,” Koch said. “Like every job you do, there’s little tricks to it to make it safe.”
Others may think it’s work, but given her passion for cooking and teaching Koch noted serving as an instructor with The Kitchen is fun for her.
Noting that she enjoys watching people eat what she makes, Koch said she is hopeful participants will take some similar lessons from her classes and that she can get them to experiment and branch out a little more.
“Everybody’s in a rut. They eat the same maybe 10 different things or everybody has the Taco Tuesday where every Tuesday they have to have the tacos. Well, let’s try a crunch wrap instead. Let’s take all this and make it more exciting; make it new again,” Koch said. “I hope they’ll embrace it and keep trying new things.”