Members of Derby Rotary Club recently gathered to prepare a delivery of 550 Scholastic dictionaries to all third graders in Derby USD 260, Faith Lutheran School and St. Mary Catholic School.
Derby Rotary Club has delivered dictionaries to third graders for 17 years. This year, students will also receive a custom Derby mask funded by a generous grant from the Kansas Leadership Center’s Kansas Beats the Virus campaign. Rotarians typically deliver dictionaries in person and talk to the students about Derby Rotary’s local service projects and the mission of Rotary International to make the world a better place. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dictionaries and masks were delivered to the schools to be given to the students by their teachers.
Derby Rotarians helping box dictionaries included (left to right): Jack Hezlep, John Bode, Linde Ohmes, Rhonda Cott, Eric Gustafson, Jenny Webster, Robert Mendoza, Dana Quigley, Nancy Drosselmeyer, Linda Bode, and Vaughn Nun. Not pictured: Rob McDonald, Jean Garinger and Maggie Garinger.