The Knights of Columbus at St. Mary Catholic Parish presented a $4,000 check to the Free Spirits last week. Pictured, left to right: John Kennedy, Carol Kroening Keller, and James Ramsey. The Knights also presented a check for $2,000 to the Holy Family Camp, and will give $2,000 to the Kansas Special Olympics basketball program and another $2,000 to Starkey Foundation. The $10,000 in donations are from the Knights’ Tootsie Roll Drive in October.
The Knights also presented a $1,150 check and 1,500 pounds of food to Derby Operation Holiday. Pictured, left to right: Craig Smith, Bob Stuhlsatz, Becky Eppler, Bruce Luehring and Neil Daugherty.