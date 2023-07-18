KLC Demographics 1

The Kansas Leadership Center is launching its latest campaign, “Our Changing Communities,” in August to discuss immigration and demographics in cities across the state.

The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC), a Wichita-based nonprofit, and its civic issues magazine, The Journal, are bringing back Journal Talks and hosting a series of conversations about immigration and demographic change across Kansas with “Journal Talks: Bringing Together Our Changing Communities,” which will kick off Aug. 17.

Journal Talks are the organization’s statewide effort in which alumni of KLC leadership development programs will convene conversations on tough civic issues with their communities. The initiative launched in 2017 and a series focused on immigration began in February 2020. Both were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

