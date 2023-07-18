The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC), a Wichita-based nonprofit, and its civic issues magazine, The Journal, are bringing back Journal Talks and hosting a series of conversations about immigration and demographic change across Kansas with “Journal Talks: Bringing Together Our Changing Communities,” which will kick off Aug. 17.
Journal Talks are the organization’s statewide effort in which alumni of KLC leadership development programs will convene conversations on tough civic issues with their communities. The initiative launched in 2017 and a series focused on immigration began in February 2020. Both were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We resumed hosting Journal Talks in 2021, and now we are excited to foster healthy civic dialogue around the state by revisiting this immigration series. ‘Our Changing Communities’ is a partnership between the Kansas Leadership Center and the network of community leadership programs in Kansas that helped inspire the creation of KLC before 2007. While we’re fulfilling our original goal of hosting lots of conversations with Kansas communities, we’re also encouraging others around the state to do the same thing,” said Chris Green, executive editor of The Journal.
Dialogue and discussions will start on Aug. 17 with a conversation at the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita. In the weeks that follow, community leadership programs across the state will convene similar discussions in 10-15 communities across Kansas with the goal of gathering consensus on a variety of questions that will be shared in an upcoming issue of The Journal.
“We’re asking residents of these communities to not just talk but take on an assignment, one that’s small but significant. Our hope is that each community will put some stakes in the ground and tell the rest of Kansas what they decided from their conversation,” Green said.
Over the next few months, communities will convene group discussions lasting 60 to 90 minutes to answer the following questions:
- How are the demographics of your community changing and what does it mean for you?
- How might immigration affect the future of your community?
- What values do you think should bind us together as Americans?
- What should our community do to navigate changes and thrive?
The public is invited to attend the first Journal Talk at the Kansas Leadership Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the KLC building (325 E. Douglas, Wichita). Admittance is free and participants can join in person or virtually. Online registration is encouraged. Community leaders interested in convening a conversation in their Kansas town can visit kansasleadershipcenter.org.