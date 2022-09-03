Over the summer, the Kansas Leadership Center took aim at a lofty goal with wide-ranging impact.
Seeking to address the increasing challenge of polarization in society, KLC launched the Civic Circles initiative (in partnership with nonprofit Citizen University) over the summer. The goal? It’s rather simple in principle, though harder to measure quantifiably, with KLC seeking “to spur people to recommit to each other as Americans.”
“Polarization is an increasingly big and talked about thing and we wondered, given all the experience KLC has had equipping people to have difficult conversations – to think about action plans that make sense at a community level – we just wondered ‘what if we equipped Kansans to host these Civic Circles and talk about democracy,’” said Racquel Thiessen, KLC Director of Community Leadership Programs.
Through Civic Circles, the intent of KLC is to encourage healthy dialogue, civil discourse and fellowship – with the initiative also intent on removing barriers to those outcomes.
As part of the initiative, KLC provided materials to help start the conversations (usually an hour long with 6-10 people), though the organization of the Civic Circles falls to community leaders themselves. A number of such discussions were held in Derby over the summer, with Valley State Bank Assistant Vice President Norm Duncan among those stepping up to the plate.
Hearing about the Civic Circle initiative and having diverse ties to the for-profit, nonprofit and civic realms within Derby, Duncan reached out to some of his contacts and arranged a meeting. Seeing the division play out through civic issues, Duncan certainly saw the need.
“It’s something that I had felt like has been an issue in our culture in recent years. We haven’t really been communicating; we’ve been more shouting into our echo chambers,” Duncan said. “I wondered if I would be able to gather a diverse group of people where we could just communicate, just talk and listen to each other’s diverse views and come away better from it.”
Drawing individuals from various business backgrounds, religious backgrounds, etc., Duncan brought together a group of eight for his Civic Circle back in July. While there was some hesitancy and concern going in, Duncan said the group was in agreement that it was a worthwhile conversation and wanted to keep the discussion going.
“They found that they enjoyed hearing from people that were different than them and that they could have that conversation without it being heated or confrontational,” Duncan said.
Per the goals of Civic Circles, the group addressed the greatest challenges of community. Most agreed that individualism over a sense of community, as well as failure of real communication, stood out as some of the most pressing issues.
According to Duncan, the group was more than willing to meet again, though he said his goal is to continue facilitating similar conversations with other groups to keep that fellowship spreading.
While the Civic Circles initiative started over the summer, Thiessen noted there is no real end date, with the work seen as ongoing. While KLC knows it can’t get everyone to commit to one another, continuing to facilitate those conversations – as Duncan is intent on doing – is a major focus. The hope, Thiessen said, is to make a dent in fragmentation through self-actualization.
“We just want people to build the capacity and feel mobilized to do this. They don’t need anybody’s permission to host better conversations,” Thiessen said. “If we can give them tools and encouragement, we can help them do that.”