Civic Circle

LEAD Derby graduates (left to right) Lt. Col. Vanessa School Smith, Chris Mann, Adam Russell, Eric Petre and Brenda Knipfer are shown taking part in a Civic Circles conversation held in August.

 RHONDA COTT/INFORMER

Over the summer, the Kansas Leadership Center took aim at a lofty goal with wide-ranging impact.

Seeking to address the increasing challenge of polarization in society, KLC launched the Civic Circles initiative (in partnership with nonprofit Citizen University) over the summer. The goal? It’s rather simple in principle, though harder to measure quantifiably, with KLC seeking “to spur people to recommit to each other as Americans.”

