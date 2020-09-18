While COVID-19 may have put a damper on some events, the local Kiwanis Club is still out and about volunteering in the Derby area and getting ready to start some programs within the school district.
If you have thought about joining or would like to know more (and have questions), you are welcome to attend the club’s first annual Membership Social from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Madison Garden Villas Clubhouse (2418 E. Madison Ave.). The event is free and refreshments will be provided. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a door prize with a school supply donation. For more information, contact derby.kiwanis@gmail.com.