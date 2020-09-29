Improving the world, one community and one child at a time. That is the mission of Kiwanis International. While that mission was muted for a while, it is back in the forefront as a local Derby branch of the Kiwanis Club officially relaunched just over a year ago in May 2019.
“For us, that kind of just means each club has the freedom to do what they need in their own community in order to make that vision happen,” said Derby Kiwanis Club Secretary Emily Trimpe.
With that focus on service to the youth, Trimpe noted the club has worked to partner with schools in the area since reforming – helping gather school supplies, assisting with various events they host, etc.
Particularly, the newly chartered Derby Club has been trying to work hand-in-hand with Cooper Elementary on a number of projects.
“We’ve really kind of heavily tried to partner more with Cooper at this point because we feel like that’s kind of one of the underserved neighborhoods in Derby,” Trimpe said.
Though not quite sure when the previous Kiwanis Club charter disbanded, Derby High School’s Key Club (sponsored by Kiwanis International) is an active piece of the old club that remained.
Key Club is still going strong at DHS and has actually been sponsored by a Wichita chapter of the Kiwanis Club in recent years – another factor in the local reformation.
“I think that kind of was just an additional push to say, hey, this is still needed in this area; let’s see if we can get something going back up to see if we can get it re-established,” Trimpe said.
Membership with the Kiwanis Club is open to anybody, though the new charter includes a lot of business professionals from within Derby (including Trimpe, who serves as branch manager at Credit Union of America). Currently, the club has 24 members.
Given its mission, Trimpe said the goal is to have even more members involved from the greater Derby community. The club is also looking to partner with other local organizations (like the Pando Initiative, Wichita’s Littlest Heroes, etc.) to further its impact.
While other service organizations exist in the community, Trimpe noted Kiwanis is a little different given its focus on working with kids. She noted the Kiwanis Club also has more flexibility and less “red tape” to deal with regarding the projects it takes on in the community.
COVID-19 threw a wrench into the local club’s efforts this year, like with many other organizations, but the Kiwanis are continuing to push forward with new ideas and projects – like the Terrific Kids pilot program at Cooper.
“Basically, that’s a citizenship program that benefits elementary school students because we essentially reward the kids that have those good qualities – being neighborly, being a good friend, being honest, things like that, essentially being a good citizen,” Trimpe said.
One award was able to be handed out last year, but the project has been implemented since the start of the current school year at Cooper and Trimpe said the hope is to eventually take that to the other USD 260 elementary schools.
Not only does the new Kiwanis Club have a mind for service, but Trimpe said it is a good group of people overall. Meetings are currently held at the Madison Park Villas clubhouse the first and third Tuesday of the month starting at 6 p.m. For more information, email derby.kiwanis@gmail.com.