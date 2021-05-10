The Derby Recreation Commission will host its annual Kite and Bike Fest this weekend.
Activities will kick off with a “Light the Night” Family Bike Ride at 9 p.m. Friday, May 14 – the day before the Kite and Bike Fest. The festival itself runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Participants at the free event can build their own kite, fly it, play games, and grab food from vendors and participate in an array of bicycling events, such as kid’s bicycle races, a bike repair clinic, and the Tour De Derby – a 10-mile ride through town followed by a 35-mile county ride.
Other bicycling events in May include the BMX challenge from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at the Derby Skate Park and a bike safety check and repair event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the Oaklawn Activity Center.