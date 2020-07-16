Having over 35 years’ experience in the food service industry, Cathy Stroud has learned a lot of lessons she can pass on to the next wave of chefs. For that reason, Stroud had no problem coming on board as an instructor with The Kitchen at Derby’s Hubbard Arts Center this summer.
“I enjoy teaching and I enjoy sharing my knowledge; what I know, what I’ve learned. I think it’s my duty,” Stroud said. “I think it’s rewarding to teach someone else something of what I’ve learned.”
Stroud, a Wichita native, got her start as a baker’s apprentice before securing a job in the Marriott Hotel kitchen before it had even opened.
Prior to opening, kitchen staff at the hotel were trained in a variety of techniques – like how to flip eggs and crack them with one hand, something Stroud has certainly brought with her to The Kitchen.
“That’s why I can teach the kids how to break them with one hand, because they think that’s really cool,” Stroud said.
From 1989 to 2009, Stroud worked in food service at Wichita State University – starting as a cook and eventually moving up to the position of resident dining services director. She also worked as a chocolatier at Cero’s Candies in Wichita for a few years.
Experiences along the way helped shape Stroud as a chef and led her to invest in passing on what she had picked up to others.
“Overall, I’ve learned so much about food and training people through all my experiences, and I think that I bring that to the table. I just enjoy training somebody, teaching them how to do things like how to use a knife,” Stroud said. “The most rewarding part is just seeing enjoyment on their faces, young and old, and [them] learning different things about food.”
So far this summer, Stroud has led a course on chocolate-making for adults (something she looks forward to doing regularly), but she has primarily been in charge of the week-long sessions for kid chefs age 7 to 11 – an experience she has enjoyed.
Most recently, Stroud taught her fledgling chefs how to make “Muffins Many Ways,” but she has also led classes on breakfast dishes, no-bake treats, cupcakes and more – with a session on pizza coming up on July 27.
Within those lessons, Stroud is focused on teaching proper technique like knife skills – with the hopes that a dedicated class will come in the future. Beyond that, though, she is trying to create a fun environment that will help young participants push past any fears so they are not afraid and become accustomed to using standard kitchen appliances.
Being retired, Stroud has the flexibility to lead any number of classes (when she is not taking trips) and she is open to teaching whatever participants want to learn – whether how to temper chocolate or frosting techniques for cake.
Above all, though, Stroud wants to make her lessons fun and informative – and push the boundaries a little to engage her participants, young or old.
“I’m excited and I want them to be excited about the classes. And I try to find recipes that are a little offbeat like the macaroni and cheese muffins (we made) and like the pizza I’m going to be doing in the next couple of weeks. We have all different kinds of crusts from crescent roll dough to sugar cookie dough. I try to find some off-the-wall kind of things that maybe they haven’t heard of before to do. That makes it a little more exciting,” Stroud said. “The instructors are all excited; we’re all real hyped up about this new concept. Out of my 35 years of experience, hopefully I can bring some of that exuberance to the participants, too.”