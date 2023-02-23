When USD 260 employee Teresa Carmona began teaching classes at The Kitchen in Hubbard Arts Center, she brought with her a foundation of hands-on experience, as well as culinary credentials and a love of cooking. 

“I started cooking with my grandfather when I was a teenager, about 12 or 13, at his restaurant Bill’s El Mexico Café on South Seneca in Wichita,” Carmona said, “and after graduation I went into the Culinary program at Wichita Area Vo-Tech.”

