When USD 260 employee Teresa Carmona began teaching classes at The Kitchen in Hubbard Arts Center, she brought with her a foundation of hands-on experience, as well as culinary credentials and a love of cooking.
“I started cooking with my grandfather when I was a teenager, about 12 or 13, at his restaurant Bill’s El Mexico Café on South Seneca in Wichita,” Carmona said, “and after graduation I went into the Culinary program at Wichita Area Vo-Tech.”
In the ensuing years, she honed her culinary skills at home while raising her four children, working as a school bus driver in Wichita, and, since 2021, in Derby as a bus driver and in El Paso Elementary’s lunch kitchen.
Carmona has been teaching classes at The Kitchen since last summer.
“I worked in the [USD 260] Central Kitchen last summer and one of the chefs who worked there thought I would be a good fit for The Kitchen,” she recalled. “They were doing interviews, so I asked for an interview and was hired.”
Carmona is enthusiastic about all aspects of The Kitchen experience.
The majority of the classes she has been teaching are for ages 3 to 6, where the kids “create art with food” with themes like “PJ’s and Pancakes” and “Out of This World.”
“It looks good, it’s creative, it’s what they want to make,” she said. “You can see who the top creators are going to be when they get to decorating the pancakes or putting bananas on it in a different way. They make it, they eat it.”
As the classes get older – teenagers and adults – they are more complex.
“I teach a lot of the basics – measurements, why things go with what, what you can substitute for what, what could be healthier for you or what couldn’t, things to watch out for, and knife skills, for example.
“The adult class, I have so much fun with them,” she enthused. “We joke around and laugh. There are adults who are actually really learning and enjoying what they are creating while learning something new.”
Carmona’s hospitable nature is apparent when she talks about the classes.
“I like seeing the creativity and the way people smile and really get into it. It’s okay if they make mistakes or forget something – they’re having fun while they do it.”
“You can never have something more intimate without being intimate than dealing with a recipe and food,” Carmona said. “It’s something you have created together, and all of a sudden it’s yours and no one can take that away from you.”
Carmona is looking forward to building her recipe repertoire and working with Culinary Arts Coordinator Samia Rashwan on future classes at The Kitchen.
“Samia is very creative, very smart, very intuitive with all the cooks,” she said.
Carmona said she likes to challenge herself by trying a recipe the way it’s written first, “and then I’ll put my own twist on it [with] different flavors and spices.”
“I really love herbs and spices. I’ve gone more with fresh ingredients and stayed away from a lot of the canned goods and boxed products – it’s much healthier.”
Of her children – two sons and two daughters – “the girls never were interested in getting into the kitchen growing up, but the boys were,” Carmona said. Today, her sons and their wives, “who are also creative in the kitchen,” are the cooks in the family, while Carmona is getting the next generation ready.
“Last weekend, I had my three grandsons over and we created our own chicken egg rolls, stir fried rice, and made brownies,” she said with a hint of pride.