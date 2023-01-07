Brenda Ferguson stands in front of a display of some of her Elvis Presley collection now on display at the Derby Public Library. Over the years, the collection has now come to include thousands of various items.
Partially in celebration of his January birthday, patrons visiting the Derby Public Library this month will be able check out an impressive collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia displayed in the lobby.
The collection belongs to Brenda Ferguson, a longtime Derby resident and former educator in USD 260. Like Presley, Ferguson originally hails from Mississippi – where she first heard him on the radio as a child and was quickly won over.
“I was smitten for life,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been a fan, truly, ever since.”
Since that moment, Ferguson has been compiling her collection honoring The King, which now includes thousands of items.
Pieces that are part of Ferguson’s collection range from t-shirts to teddy bears and everything in between – including blue suede shoes, model pink Cadillacs, figurines, any genre of media (records, CDs, VHS) and much more.
“My husband has built floor to ceiling shelves downstairs where the majority of this stuff is,” Ferguson said. “I’m running out of room.”
Ferguson admitted her former students in Derby would often gift her with Elvis Presley items, with a reversible quilt from one being a particularly cherished piece. Pushed to pick a favorite, though, she said it’s hard to beat the first item that got her collection started – a small, gray teddy bear.
Despite her sizable collection, Ferguson noted she is still collecting and is not opposed to duplicates.
“Even if I have it, I’ll buy it again if it’s the older stuff,” Ferguson said.
Beyond the collection, Ferguson’s fandom also led her to see Presley live in concert twice back in the ‘70s – though she sadly does not still have those ticket stubs. Ferguson has also made multiple trips to his Graceland mansion, including one before it had even opened to the public.
Given the numerous pieces in her collection, Ferguson has plenty to fill the library’s display case. And with the recent film release, she is hoping her collection might provide some context to The King’s legacy.
“With the Elvis movie that came out, there’s been a lot of new, young Elvis fans,” Ferguson said. “Some of these new fans that the movie obtained, I hope they’ll come and look at Elvis through my eyes.”
Ferguson’s collection will be on display at the library through January.