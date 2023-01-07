Elvis Collection 1

Brenda Ferguson stands in front of a display of some of her Elvis Presley collection now on display at the Derby Public Library. Over the years, the collection has now come to include thousands of various items.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Partially in celebration of his January birthday, patrons visiting the Derby Public Library this month will be able check out an impressive collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia displayed in the lobby.

The collection belongs to Brenda Ferguson, a longtime Derby resident and former educator in USD 260. Like Presley, Ferguson originally hails from Mississippi – where she first heard him on the radio as a child and was quickly won over.

Elvis Collection 2

Ferguson's Elvis collection includes a number of unique pieces – including some specialty food items, like the ice cream shown.
0
0
0
0
0