On a bright, sunny day last week, most teachers were stuck inside. Not Becky Oldham. Instead, she was trying to figure out if she was parked at the right house.
Oldham was out making deliveries – 24 deliveries, to be exact. Oldham is a kindergarten teacher at Tanglewood Elementary School, and she was personally dropping off workbooks on her students’ doorsteps.
She scheduled two hours for delivering workbooks. Her deliveries didn’t quite stay on schedule.
Oldham’s plan was to park outside each house, grab a workbook, and drop it off on the porch, making sure to maintain social distancing standards. Her students had another plan.
Her students knew Oldham was stopping by, so many waited at the door. When Oldham arrived, they could barely contain their excitement.
Carlita Wheeler, a district substitute teacher who has a daughter in Oldham’s class, said Oldham made it clear she couldn’t directly interact with the kids, but said she would love to say hi.
“I know that’s going to help my kindergartener,” Wheeler said.
Those kindergarteners were so excited to say hi to their teacher because of the attitude Oldham brings to her classroom, Michelle Mecham said. Mecham has a son in Oldham’s class.
“My son has never complained about her one time,” Mecham said. “He’s always just loved her.”
Oldham is “always calm,” and doesn’t ever seem phased by anything, Mecham said.
“That’s good with kindergarteners, and that’s the same personality I’ve always seen,” Mecham said.
Oldham said that calm attitude comes from her dad. The key to that calmness is patience.
“Watching a screen with 24 five-year-olds takes some patience,” Oldham said. “It’s just understanding their level. And I think that’s just the way I’ve always been. I try to look at all sides of a situation and [remember that] everything will work out. I try to emphasize that with my kids.”
Oldham got her start in the Derby school district 20 years ago as the director of the latchkey program. After doing that for some time, she started classes at Wichita State and got her education degree. Now she’s in her 11th year of teaching.
Oldham’s career goal has always been to teach.
“I just like being with the kids,” Oldham said. “I like seeing them learn and grow, all of the knowledge that they soak in, and seeing them turn into little adults.”
Her heart has always been in elementary education, she said.
“I was drawn more toward the little ones and that initial start into their school journey,” Oldham said. “I wanted to be that start for them and get them going on the right foot.”
Oldham has a son and daughter who are both in their twenties. She said having kids herself has given her perspective on what parents are currently dealing with right now.
“We have so many parents that have multiple children, and the children are of varying grade levels,” Oldham said. “The ones in my class I can speak for are doing a phenomenal job trying to juggle all this, and all of the Zoom meetings, and all of the lessons for the various grade levels. I cannot imagine.”
Oldham’s giving those parents a little help by dropping off those workbooks. The workbooks include concepts both familiar and new.
“Giving them something that’s familiar will help them continue to do their schoolwork and not have to do a whole bunch of things over and over again,” Oldham said.
Oldham also wanted to make one thing clear – she’s not the only Derby teacher going the extra mile and delivering workbooks directly to students’ doorsteps. She said she knows of at least three other teachers doing the same thing.
“Our whole district is going above and beyond,” Oldham said. “There are teachers that are doing way more than I am. Everyone is doing a phenomenal job. Kudos to all of the teachers in the district.”