Derby Public Schools is encouraging parents with a child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to participate in Kindergarten pre-enrollment.
Pre-enrollment will take place online from April 19 to 23. Those who cannot complete required forms online are asked to reach out to their child’s school for assistance.
Informational Zoom meetings will also take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 with each school to provide more information about what to expect for incoming Kindergarten students in the fall.
Visit www.derbyschools.com/KDGPreEnrollment to sign up to attend an informational meeting.
Parents will need a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, proof of residence in USD 260, and a certificate of immunizations. Each child under 9 is also required to have a physical before starting school.