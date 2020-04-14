Derby Public Schools are encouraging parents with children who will be 5 years old on or before August 31 to attend a kindergarten pre-enrollment meeting via Zoom to gather more information about the upcoming school year.
To sign up for a Zoom meeting, visit www.derbyschools.com/KDGPreEnrollment. If you are unable to attend the meeting at the scheduled time, recordings will be available at this page.
|Cooper Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Derby Hills Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|El Paso Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Oaklawn Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Park Hill Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Stone Creek Elementary
|April 21
|2:00 p.m.
|Swaney Elementar
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Tanglewood Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Wineteer Elementary
|April 21
|1:00 p.m.