Derby Public Schools are encouraging parents with children who will be 5 years old on or before August 31 to attend a kindergarten pre-enrollment meeting via Zoom to gather more information about the upcoming school year.

To sign up for a Zoom meeting, visit www.derbyschools.com/KDGPreEnrollment. If you are unable to attend the meeting at the scheduled time, recordings will be available at this page.

 SCHOOLS, DATES AND TIMES:
Cooper Elementary  April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Derby Hills Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
El Paso Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Oaklawn Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Park Hill Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Stone Creek Elementary April 21 2:00 p.m. 
Swaney Elementar April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Tanglewood Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
Wineteer Elementary April 21 1:00 p.m. 
