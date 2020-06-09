As a lawyer in Wichita for 50-plus years, former Kansas Democratic Party chair and previous Kansas House candidate, Derby resident Lee Kinch was no stranger to politics.
That’s how Jet AirWerks President and CEO Keith Humphrey, Kansas State Senate candidate in 2012 and 2016, came to know Kinch – though Humphrey quickly realized there was more to him than that, even though his track record there was impressive.
“Right off the bat I felt a bit reverent, I guess. There was a lot of respect for him. It was almost like talking to my dad. There was just something about him; he was a great guy,” Humphrey said. “He just wanted things to be better for people. That’s all he ever talked about. He talked about changing and improving the lives of people around the district, around the city.”
Kinch passed away recently, but his impact throughout the Derby community will not soon be forgotten.
Once Humphrey filed to run for office, almost immediately he recalled being told he had to talk to Kinch – who served as the Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chair for 12 years, Kansas Democratic Party Chair and KDP National Committeeman over the course of his political career.
While Humphrey came to be introduced to Kinch through politics, that’s not the only realm in which they interacted. Kinch also got Humphrey involved in the Derby Community Foundation.
DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn noted Kinch was good at recruiting – one of the main roles he fulfilled as a DCF board member (replacing his wife and founding member, Elizabeth) for six years. On top of that, serving as chair of the governance committee, Kinch also turned his experience as a lawyer into an asset for the community organization.
“He served in the mid-2000s and our by-laws were written in 1993, and he did a complete overhaul to our by-laws as only a lawyer could do,” Hearn said. “We’re a better organization because he did that.”
In the eyes of Hearn, Kinch was exactly the type of board member anyone would want involved with their organization – a great listener who only spoke up when needed and whose input was highly valued by all.
Kinch also provided his legal expertise to help out the Derby Recreation Commission over the years. His efforts there stood out because, as DRC Superintendent Chris Drum put it, he was a friend of the DRC and knew the organization well.
“Anything that we did, Lee and his wife were always there to support us. I think that’s what I found most valuable was to [not only] have someone who we count and rely on professionally for legal services, but someone who can come enjoy and celebrate our success with us, just being a true part of the DRC family on many levels,” Drum said.
Supporting the communities he was a part of was important to Kinch. While Humphrey noted he was a “fundraising animal” for the Democratic Party, Hearn noted he was also an advocate for any type of community initiative in Derby (i.e., the water park, new library, parks, etc.).
Meanwhile, DRC Director of Administration Derek Smith noted Kinch took those efforts seriously on a personal level, too. He recalled Kinch frequently giving money to the homeless and, if questioned, stating, “that money may be the only moment of happiness that person has all day.”
Though his impact on organizations in Derby and beyond will be remembered, it is his character that will stick with most who know him – the man, the friend and the person who was giving of everything to make something positive happen for people.
“Lee touched so many people in his life. He consistently lifted people up and worked to overcome differences with people to focus on promoting opportunities for all Kansans, regardless of their political stripe,” Smith said. “He will be sorely missed.”
“He was a voice of civility in a time when, right now, our society seems so polarized and so divisive in so many ways,” Hearn said. “He was just the voice of reason. That will be greatly missed not just in Derby, not just in the Wichita metro area or in the state, but I think nationwide.”