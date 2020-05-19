KidCast, a student-led morning announcement video for Derby elementary students, has continued by switching to virtual recordings and showing continuous learning highlights from home. KidCast is posted each Wednesday and Friday while school is in session. Each episode of KidCast includes a weather report, the lunch menu for the day, the pledge of allegiance and other district news. Schools and students featured are rotated weekly. Find KidCast by visiting Derby Public Schools’ website.
KidCast continues virtually
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
