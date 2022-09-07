The Derby Recreation Commission, Wal-Mart and the Derby Optimist Club have teamed up to host a free Kid’s Fishing Derby at High Park (2801 E. James) from 9-10 a.m. on Sept. 10. The morning will be filled with fishing for kids ages 5-14, donuts and giveaways. Prizes will be awarded to eligible participants. Children under 5 are allowed to fish but will not be able to win prizes. Check-in and donuts will be at the High Park Gazebo. The suggested parking lot is in the gravel lot at the southeastern corner of the park.
Kid’s Fishing Derby to be held at High Park
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-