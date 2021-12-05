The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation will be hosting a housing needs assessment presentation in the community room of the Derby Public Library from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 9. The presentation will review the first such assessment launched in nearly 30 years to address a decades-long shortage of dates on existing housing resources and current/projected needs.
With a lack of quality, affordable housing widely recognized as one of the state’s biggest barriers to growth and development, the KHRC and Office of Rural Prosperity’s Housing Work Group, an interagency team of state leaders, identified a comprehensive assessment as the crucial first step in addressing the state’s housing needs and identifying development priorities.